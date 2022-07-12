Bumrah 6 wickets video: Jasprit Bumrah best ODI bowling figures highlights

Bumrah 6 wickets video: The SportsRush brings you the video of the 6-wicket hall by Jasprit Bumrah against England at the Kennington Oval.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first against England in the 1st ODI at the Kennington Oval in London considering the extra bounce in the wicket and overcast conditions. The pacers of the Indian team took no time in using the favourable conditions to their advantage.

England got bowled out for just 110 runs, and all the wickets were shared by the Indian pacers. Jasprit Bumrah led the pack and took 6 wickets, whereas Mohammed Shami (3 wickets) and Prasidh Krishna (1 wicket) managed to pick the other batters. If England wants to win the match, they will have to break the record of the lowest ODI score defended.

Bumrah 6 wickets video

Jasprit Bumrah was at his very best in the match, and he started his domination in the 2nd over of the match only. Roy became his first victim, Bumrah bowled a full and wide ball which Roy tried to play, but could only manage an inside edge, and the ball crushed in the stumps.

In the very same over, Bumrah took the wicket of Joe Root, and that delivery was a Jaffa. He bowled a quick delivery outside off, and the extra bounce on the pitch deceived Joe Root, who just managed to edge the ball, and Rishabh Pant made no mistake behind the wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran through the English batting order to pick up 5️⃣ wickets within the first 8️⃣ overs #ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Yeal58Nnj5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 12, 2022

Jonny Bairstow became the third victim of Jasprit Bumrah, where Pant took a brilliant one-hand catch behind the wicket. He bowled yet another delivery outside off which Bairstow tried to poke but just managed to give an outside edge to Pant at the back.

Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse and David Willey became the 4th, 5th and 6th victims of Jasprit Bumrah. The figures of 6/19 by Bumrah is the 3rd best ODI figures by an Indian bowler, just behind Stuart Binny and Anil Kumble. This is also the 4th best ODI figures for any bowler against England.