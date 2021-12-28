Bumrah injury update: What happened to Jasprit Bumrah? Will Bumrah bowl in IND vs SA Centurion Test?

Jasprit Bumrah injury update: The Indian fast bowler had to walk off the field in the second session at the SuperSport Park.

During the third day of the first Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Centurion, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury to walk off the ground in the middle of his sixth over.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over when Bumrah unfortunately twisted his ankle whilst in his follow through. The right-arm bowler appeared to be in severe pain at one point in time.

It was at that exact moment that 28-year old Bumrah received immediate medical attention from physiotherapist Nitin Patel. Despite standing up on his own feet, Bumrah walked off the ground without even completing the over.

Jasprit Bumrah injury update

While fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj was introduced into the attack to complete Bumrah’s over, reserve batter Shreyas Iyer is on the field to substitute for Bumrah.

“Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute,” BCCI said in an official statement around Bumrah’s injury.

Having opened the bowling for India in the morning session at the SuperSport Park, Bumrah had made early inroads into the South African batting lineup by sending back captain Dean Elgar (1) to the pavilion in the first over itself.

Twitter reactions on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah walking off the field to get further medical attention after he twisted his ankle while bowling.#BoxingDayTest#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/OeX1rTU6pn — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 28, 2021

Hope that isn’t serious! Looked in real pain but at least managed to walk off with a slight limp. India needs @Jaspritbumrah93 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 28, 2021

Good lord, that Bumrah injury didn’t look good at all. He’s in immense pain. Looks like the ankle twisted very badly. Hope it’s not serious! — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) December 28, 2021

Bumrah has hurt himself in the follow through and he has walked off the field 😱 Hope everything is alright 🤞🏻Siraj to complete the over.#SAvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 28, 2021

