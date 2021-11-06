Can South Africa qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals: How can South Africa improve their NRR than Australia?

Can South Africa qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals: The double-header of 6 November 2021 will decide the fate of South Africa.

The ICC T20 World Cup has reached its business end of the tournament, where every game has its own value. The double-headers on 6th November 2021 will decide the fate of Australia and South Africa. Nobody expected South Africa to do this well in the tournament, but they have exceeded the expectations.

The Proteas now have a real chance to qualify for the playoffs. They will be up against England, whereas they will also keep an eye on Australia vs West Indies game.

How can South Africa qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals?

If South African batters would have performed better against Australia, they would have confirmed their qualification till now. However, they still have a chance, but they have to improve their NRR in this game. [In case both teams wins]

Australia will face West Indies in the afternoon game, whereas South Africa will be up against England at night. This double-header promises to be a delightful sight for cricket fans.

At this point before the games, both Australia and South Africa have 6 points each to their name. If one of them wins, and the other one loses on Saturday, the winner will automatically qualify for the semis along with England.

The men pulling all the strings in this crucial decider 👀🏏#T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/g4kBUa8XIp — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 5, 2021



However, if both of them win or both of them lose their respective match tomorrow, the team with a better NRR (Net Run Rate) will qualify for the next round. Australia’s current NRR is 1.031, whereas South Africa’s NRR is 0.742, Australia have a clear advantage here.

Australia will be facing an easy game as compared to the Proteas, but South Africa playing later in the day means that they will be knowing the exact thing to do in order to qualify. Therefore, the fans are going to witness an entertaining day of cricket with a lot of permutations and combinations.

ICC World Cup T20 Points Table 2021 Group 1

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR England 4 4 0 8 +3.18 Australia 4 3 1 6 +1.03 South Africa 4 3 1 6 +0.74 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 4 -0.27 West Indies 4 1 3 2 -1.56 Bangladesh 5 0 5 0 -2.38

The final three days of the Super-12 stages are going to be a thriller.