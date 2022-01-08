Cape Town cricket ground Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Newlands Tests?

Cape Town cricket ground Test records: Newlands will host the third Test match between South Africa and India from Tuesday.

The series-decider of the ongoing three-match Test series between South Africa and India will be played in Cape Town from January 11. With both the teams having won a match each, fans would be hoping for another result to see one of them lifting the Freedom Trophy.

In what will be their first-ever Test series victory in South Africa, India will doubtlessly consider it as a historic moment in their cricketing history. Meanwhile, a series victory against this Indian unit would mean the world to a comparatively younger and inexperienced South African side which hasn’t done very well in the recent years.

Set to host a Test match after a couple of years, Newlands will host India after as many as four years. In the five Tests that India have played at this venue till date, they have lost three and drawn two without winning even once. South Africa, on the other hand, have a way better record here winning 26 and losing 21 out of their 58 Test matches.

Cape Town cricket ground Test records

The Top five Test highest run-scorers at the Newlands are all former South African batters namely Jacques Kallis (2,181), Graeme Smith (1,363), AB de Villiers (1,344), Hashim Amla (1,332) and Daryll Cullinan (882).

As far as active players are concerned, no Indian batter is in the list of Top five highest run-scorers in Cape Town Tests. India’s best active batters in Cape Town Tests are Dinesh Karthik (101), Hardik Pandya (94), Ravichandran Ashwin (49), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (38) and Virat Kohli (33). Below is the list of Top five run-scorers among active players in Cape Town Tests:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Dean Elgar (SA) 10 708 141* 50.57 2 3 Ben Stokes (ENG) 2 403 258 100.75 1 1 David Warner (AUS) 2 345 142 85.5 2 0 Asad Shafiq (PAK) 2 238 111 59.5 1 1 Temba Bavuma (SA) 5 208 102* 34.66 1 1

Much like the batters, the Top five highest wicket-takers at Newlands are also former South African bowlers namely Dale Steyn (74), Vernon Philander (53), Makhaya Ntini (53), Shaun Pollock (51) and Morne Morkel (43).

As was the case above, no active Indian bowler falls in the Top five list of highest wicket-takers in Cape Town. India’s Top five are Bhuvneshwar Kumar (6), Jasprit Bumrah (4), Mohammed Shami (4), Hardik Pandya (3) and Ishant Sharma (3). Below is the list of Top five wicket-takers in Cape Town Tests among active players: