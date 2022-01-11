Cape Town weather tomorrow: What is the weather forecast for IND vs SA 3rd Test at Newlands Cape Town?

Cape Town weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Day 2 of third SA vs IND Test.

Despite a heavy cloud cover over the Newlands on the first day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, play hasn’t been interrupted by rain for even a second.

The closest that raindrops fell in Cape Town was right after the start of the second session in the afternoon. Having said that, it wasn’t intense to an extent that players had to walk off the ground.

Walking the talk after winning the toss and electing to bat, India captain Virat Kohli scored his 28th Test half-century with batters getting out at regular intervals at the other end.

After grinding it out in the middle in the first two sessions, Kohli has just started to reap rewards with slightly quicker run-scoring in the third session at the Newlands.

Cape Town weather tomorrow

Much like Day 1, Day 2 of the third Test match is also expected to be a cloudy day in Cape Town. Another similarity on both the days will be the lack of rainfall over the stadium.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a heavy cloud cover predicted in Cape Town on Wednesday. In spite of the same, rain probability is almost nil for the whole of Wednesday. In such a scenario, fans across the world can be rest assured about an uninterrupted spell of Test cricket. Even if rain pours down due to the cloudy weather tomorrow, it should (at maximum) be a passing shower.

Hourly weather Newlands Cricket Stadium

10:00 AM – 23 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

11:00 AM – 25 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

12:00 PM – 25 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 27 degree (Cloudy).

03:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 25 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

06:00 PM – 24 degree (Partly Sunny).