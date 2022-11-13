Captain of England cricket team in World Cup wins: How many times England won World Cup?

Jubilant photos and videos of English cricketers celebrating ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title victory with their families have already started doing the rounds across social media platforms. With England becoming the first team to have ODI and T20I World Cup title to their name at the same time, it is indeed a joyous occasion for them.

Although England’s first World Cup victory had come during ICC World Twenty20 2010 in the Caribbean, they still weren’t considered as a brute force in limited-overs cricket back then. A debacle of a campaign in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 called for an overhaul which has been successfully converted into results which are too good to be true.

Led by Eoin Morgan, England not only won ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as their first-ever ODI World Cup win but also put yielded fruits of a novel white-ball template. While some teams are still struggling to adjust to modern-day requirements of white-ball cricket, England have now on their second World Cup after just over three years.

What a cricketer our Captain is ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AEmCXbQ7GP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022

Although Morgan is no longer an international cricketer, a highly successful team culture brought into play by him is still followed by the current players. In fact, it was quite fitting for Morgan to be present at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tonight as a pundit for Sky Sports watching England benefiting from his revolutionary modus operandi at the highest level.

In fact, all three England’s World Cup-winning captains were present at the stadium on Sunday. For the unversed, Paul Collingwood, who led England to a world title 12 years ago, is currently part of their support staff as an Assistant Coach (having also served as their head coach in the past).

Captain of England cricket team in World Cup wins

ICC World Twenty20 2010 – Paul Collingwood

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Eoin Morgan

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – Jos Buttler