“Captaincy is a privilege, not a right”: Aakash Chopra criticizes South Africa’s decision of sticking with Temba Bavuma despite failures in T20 World Cup 2022

Temba Bavuma failed yet again against Bangladesh and Aakash Chopra has criticized the decision of sticking with him in the T20 World Cup.

After not being able to defeat Zimbabwe in a rail-curtailed match, the South African team came with all guns blazing in their next T20 World Cup 2022 match against the Bangladesh side. South Africa opted to bat, and the batters of the side took full advantage of the batting pitch.

Rilee Rossouw scored his 2nd consecutive T20I century, and scored 109 runs in just 56 balls, whereas Quinton de Kock played a blinder of 63 runs in 38 balls. The Proteas managed to score 205-5 runs in their quota of 20 overs. Rossouw and de Kock stitched a partnership of 168 runs for the 2nd wicket.

However, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma failed yet again and got out by scoring just 2 runs in 6 balls. Taskin Ahmed took his wicket in the very first over. The scrutiny on Bavuma just keeps on increasing.

Aakash Chopra criticizes South Africa’s decision of sticking with Temba Bavuma

Former Indian batter and current commentator Aakash Chopra has criticized South Africa for sticking with Temba Bavuma despite his poor form. He said that Bavuma should listen to his internal voice and give chance to Reeza Hendricks instead. Chopra insists that captaincy is a privilege and not a right of any player.

“You can and must shut the outside noise…but it won’t be a bad thing to listen to the internal voice. It’s almost criminal to leave out Reeza. Remember…Captaincy is a privilege…not a right,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Remember…Captaincy is a privilege…not a right. #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 27, 2022

Bavuma has been absolutely this season with the bat in T20 cricket. He has played in 8 T20Is this year, where he has scored 66 runs at a forgettable average of 11.00, where 35 has been his highest score

Reeza Hendricks, on the other hand, has scored 323 runs in 8 T20Is at 46.14 this year, where 74 has been his highest score. He has scored four half-centuries and his S/R has been 139.83. It is crystal clear that Bavuma has been blocking the pace of a deserving candidate in Hendricks.