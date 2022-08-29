Cricket

“Captaining Gujarat has changed his mindset a lot”: Rashid Khan exclaims Hardik Pandya’s hard work as Gujarat Titans captain made him a mentally tough character

"Captaining Gujarat has changed his mindset a lot": Rashid Khan exclaims Hardik Pandya's hard work as Gujarat Titans captain made him a mentally tough character
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
LeBron James potentially confirms Bronny James is once again taller than 6’4 Bryce Maximus
Next Article
Draymond Green showered $300,000 on Hazel Renee to turn her from girlfriend to fiance
Cricket Latest News
"Captaining Gujarat has changed his mindset a lot": Rashid Khan exclaims Hardik Pandya's hard work as Gujarat Titans captain made him a mentally tough character
“Captaining Gujarat has changed his mindset a lot”: Rashid Khan exclaims Hardik Pandya’s hard work as Gujarat Titans captain made him a mentally tough character

Rashid Khan exclaims Hardik Pandya’s stint as Gujarat Titans skipper this year brought the best…