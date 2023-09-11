12 Months Before Winning Orange Cap, Shubman Gill Was Termed ‘Toughest Batter To Bowl’ By Gujarat Titans Teammate Rashid Khan

India batter Shubman Gill‘s reputation has grown leaps and bounds over the last few years. It was earlier this year that he bagged the Orange Cap in Indian Premier League 2023 on the back of surpassing all expectations. However, it was after IPL 2022 final when his fellow Gujarat Titans teammate Rashid Khan called him the “toughest batter to bowl” in the tournament.

Advertisement

GT had won the 15th season of the IPL by defeating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill had scored a composed 45* (43) to seal a 133-run chase without much discomfort. While a strike rate of 104.65 would’ve been baffling on most days in this format, Gill’s innings was considered as an exception because it had come in the night of the final.

At the time, IPL 2022 was Gill’s best season with the bat where he scored 483 runs at an average and strike rate of 34.50 and 132.33 respectively. Fifth-highest run-scorer of the season, he was also the second-best batter after captain Hardik Pandya for his team.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill Was Termed ‘Toughest Batter To Bowl’ By Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is an established T20 campaigner to the extent that there arguably isn’t a more sought-after spinner in the world than him at the moment. Him appreciating Gill despite critics finding faults with his strike rate in the format back in the day was a big thing for the batter.

In an interview with host broadcaster Star Sports after winning IPL 2022, Khan disclosed being mighty impressed with Gill despite a lack of explosiveness in his innings in Ahmedabad that night.

“So proud to be here with him [Shubman Gill]. With someone like him, it gives you lots of energy in the game. The way he played throughout the tournament was unbelievable. So pleased to have him on our side. He’s the only one I was thinking will be hard for me to bowl to but luckily I have him on my side.”

It is to be noted that Khan and Gill were both signed by Titans ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. Being one of the two new franchises, they had an option to acquire three names before cricketers went under the hammer. Apart from the duo, Pandya was their third choice.

Shubman Gill Vs Rashid Khan Head To Head IPL Record

Before becoming teammates at GT, Gill and his vice-captain Khan had faced each other seven times whilst representing Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Their head-to-head IPL battle was completely dominated by the leg-spinner as the right-handed batter scored just 31 (38) at a strike rate of 81.57 at the cost of two dismissals.

Advertisement

In 2020, Gill was struggling on a spinning track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He got out on just his second ball against Khan, where the latter took his wicket with a wrong-un. During IPL 2021, Gill scored a brilliant half-century against SRH by smartly played against Khan. He mostly defended against him scoring 12 (12).

Talking about the detailed stats, 15 out of 38 deliveries were dot balls which proves that Gill had no clue against Khan on most occasions. Overall, he could hit only a couple of fours. Readers must note that Gill and Khan are yet to face each other in a T20I.