Cardiff Cricket Ground dimensions: Sophia Gardens Cardiff Cricket Ground boundary length

Cardiff Cricket Ground dimensions: The SportsRush brings you the ground dimensions of Sophia Gardens Stadium in Cardiff.

England and South Africa will take on each other in the 2nd match of the 3-match T20I series at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. After winning the first T20I in Bristol, the English team is aiming to win the series, whereas South Africa would want to stay in it.

The way English bowlers are bowling has been great for the side, whereas the batting form of Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali is also a big plus. For South Africa, they would want the pair of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to do well. The top-order of the side has to step up as well.

Cardiff Cricket Ground dimensions

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff serve as the home ground to the County Side Glamorgan and the track at this stadium has supported the bowlers. The boundary dimensions of this ground also work in the favour of bowlers as there are some big boundaries at this very ground.

There are two ends on this ground namely River Taft End and Cathedral Road End. Taking about batting from River Taft End and considering a right-handed batter, the mid-wicket boundary is almost 84 metres, and it is the biggest boundary at the Sophia Gardens. The cover boundary is around 75 metres.

In an IT20 with 427 runs scored… This was some over 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 @CJordan pic.twitter.com/Mwa6Qx48NG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 27, 2022

The straighter boundary is the smallest on this ground, and it is just 60 metres, so the batters will target the straighter areas. Due to the smaller straight boundaries, the bowlers refrain themselves from bowling the fuller deliveries. The boundaries towards fine-leg and third-man are around 79 metres.

The square leg boundary is 74 metres long, whereas the point boundary is around 72 metres. This is clear that the boundaries at this stadium are comparatively larger than the other grounds. The average 1st innings score of 142 runs proves that the bowlers have dominated this very ground.