Central Broward Regional Park pitch report IND vs WI 4th T20: Lauderhill Florida cricket Stadium pitch report for batting or bowling

Central Broward Regional Park pitch report IND vs WI 4th T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of WI vs IND 4th T20I.

West Indies will take on India in the 4th T20I of the 5-match T20I series in Lauderhill, Miami, USA. Team India can seal the series by winning this game, and the West Indies have to win this match in order to stay alive in the series.

Rohit Sharma suffered an injury scare in the last match, and he would want to return. The bowlers of the side are in great form, whereas the batting form of Suryakumar Yadav is looking great as well. West Indies have been inconsistent in this series so far, but they have the talent to make a comeback.

The caravan of the West Indies and India series has finally reached the USA. Florida’s Central Broward Regional Park Stadium will be hosting its 10th T20I when both sides will be up against each other in the 4th T20I of the series.

This track has been a good track to play T20I cricket as this is a track with true bounce on it, and the batters will enjoy the overall conditions. The boundaries are not that big, and the batters won’t face many difficulties in clearing them. The faster outfield at the ground will also please the batters.

The #MenInMaroon arrived in Florida during the early hours of this morning! WI play India in the 4th and 5th T20I of the @goldmedalindia T20 Cup, presented by Kent Water Purifiers on Saturday and Sunday #WIvIND 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/56nyGHiBlt — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 3, 2022

A total of 9 T20Is have been played so far at this very ground, where seven games have been won by the teams batting first, and the chasing teams have won just a couple of games. So it is clear that chasing has not been easy on this very ground. The average 1st innings T20I score has been 161 runs.

Team India have played a total of four matches at this ground, where they have won two, lost one and one of the matches was abandoned. West Indies have registered the highest score (245-6) at this ground, whereas New Zealand have registered the lowest one (81-10).