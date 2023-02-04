Centurion cricket ground weather: Centurion weather report for Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town SA20 match

Pretoria Capitals will take on MI Cape Town in the 26th League match of the SA20 League at the Supersport Park in Centurion. This is an important match in the context of the tournament, but there is a rain threat during the match.

Pretoria Capitals are at the top of the table with 5 wins in 7 matches, and they have almost confirmed their place in the knockouts. The duo of Phil Salt and Will Jacks at the top has been absolutely brilliant for the side, whereas Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell and Adil Rashid have been the bowling pillars of the side.

MI Cape Town have some top players in their ranks, but they are struggling at the bottom of the table with 3 wins in 8 matches. The rest of the two matches are do or die for them, and they will have to win here at any cost.

Centurion cricket ground weather

The weather in Centurion is not looking great for the SA20 match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town. According to Accuweather, the rain is expected to hit the city from early morning only, and there is more than a 60% chance of rain throughout the day. It can be said that the start of the match can get delayed due to rain.

The match will start at 5:30 pm (local time), and the forecast gets a little better as the match goes on. Heavy rain is predicted in the initial couple of hours of the match, but it will ease out as well. The drainage of this ground is great, and the ground can be prepared in time if the weather permits.

The temperature will vary from 19-23 degrees in the match, which means it will be pleasant for the players out there in the middle. The hourly weather report is mentioned below.

Hourly weather in Centurion on February 4

05:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 36%).

07:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

08:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

09:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

10:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

11:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).