PRE vs EAC pitch report today SA20 Final: The Wanderers Stadium Johannesburg pitch report batting or bowling

Pretoria Capitals will take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final of the inaugural edition of the SA20 League at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The tournament has produced some excellent encounters so far, and the final is also expected to be a close affair.

Pretoria Capitals have asserted their dominance in the tournament so far. They finished as the table-toppers and easily won their semi-final as well. The batting looks solid with the likes of Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis and Rilee Rossouw, whereas Anrich Nortje and Adil Rashid have been excellent in the bowling department.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have also played some really good cricket in the tournament, and the way captain Aiden Markram has batted for the team, he will again be the most important player of the side. The bowling department has some impressive names in Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, etc.

PRE vs EAC pitch report today SA20 Final

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has been a really good track to bat on in the tournament so far. In the last semi-final, it was tough to bat, but it is generally a good batting surface. A total of 5 matches have been played in the tournament so far, and the average 1st innings score has been 170 runs.

Out of 5 matches, four matches have been won by the teams batting first, so it is certain that chasing has not been easy here. There is a good amount of bounce on this track, and the pacers can extract some help from it. Even the leg-spinners will have some advantage bowling on this track.

After surviving the initial spell, the batters will love their time out there in the middle. The outfield of the ground is very fast, whereas the boundaries are also that big. We can expect a high-scoring encounter in this match and both captains may opt to bat here keeping the conditions in mind.