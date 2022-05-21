“Champion all-rounder”: Mohammad Kaif applauds R Ashwin for his brilliant performance in CSK vs RR IPL 2022 match

Mohammad Kaif has applauded R Ashwin for his best all-round performance in the IPL 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the 68th league match of the Indian Premier League to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. With this win, Rajasthan Royals have secured their place in the top-2 spots as well.

Chennai Super Kings scored 150 runs in the first innings courtesy of a brilliant knock from Moeen Ali. Before the start of the match, MS Dhoni confirmed that he will continue playing in the IPL 2023 as well, and he will also be the captain of the side.

While chasing the target, Rajasthan lost the wicket of Jos Buttler early, but Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant half-century as an opener. R Ashwin was promoted at number five, and he did wonders for the Royals. He scored 40 runs in just 23 balls and remained at the crease until the end.

Mohammad Kaif applauds R Ashwin

Former Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach has applauded the performance of R Ashwin in the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. He has called Ashwin a champion all-rounder and he also hilariously Ashwin asked to bowl pace bowling as well.

“Dear Ashwin, is there anything in cricket you can’t do? Master spinner, impact batsman, time to start bowling at 150 kph. You are a champion all-rounder,” Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Before Rajasthan Royals, R Ashwin used to play for Delhi Capitals. He scalped 20 wickets for Delhi Capitals at an economy of 7.55. Rajasthan Royals bought R Ashwin for a price of INR 5 crores in the IPL 2022 auction.

Ashwin has played a vital role with both and the ball this season for the Rajasthan Royals. He has scalped 11 wickets at a brilliant economy of 7.14, whereas he has smashed 183 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 146.40. The rise of R Ashwin has been brilliant as an all-rounder for the Royals this season