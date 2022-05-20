Is Dhoni retired from IPL: MS Dhoni retirement from IPL latest news

Is Dhoni retired from IPL: The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is playing their last match of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals today.

Having fallen way back and shown the exit route to the race towards the playoffs, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in what is their last match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, have decided to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Akin the previous season, the CSK fans yet again waited with bated breaths regarding the the availability news of MS Dhoni in IPL 2023, until their very own ‘Thala’ walked on to the field for the Toss for the last time this year.

It is worth of a mention that Dhoni had, on the very first day of his return back as CSK skipper in the ongoing season after Ravindra Jadeja’s fallout, had not come up with a clear cut answer when asked whether he would be seen playing in Yellow for the franchise next year as well.

Is Dhoni retired from IPL

However, after winning the Toss today, the 40-year-old had made sure there was no beating around the bush while answering the same before the legendary Ian Bishop.

Despite a poor season, the elating news for CSK and MS Dhoni fans is that the latter has confirmed his availability as a player in IPL 2023 as well.

The CSK skipper stated that while he has received immense love from his fans in the city of Mumbai, it would be unfair on his part if he bid adieu from the franchise as a player, if he did not play in front of the Chennai crowd before retiring.

“Definitely. It’s a simple reason – it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn’t be nice to the CSK fans,” Dhoni exclaimed after winning the Toss.

Woohoo !! Thala going to be playing another year for sure, in Chepauk & all around India. Isn’t this music to our ears. Always cares for fans. 🙏 As we say, a player like MS Dhoni once in 100 years, but a human like him walks once a lifetime#WhistlePodu #Dhoni #MSDhoni #CSK pic.twitter.com/o3GIg5kuLS — WhistlePodu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) May 20, 2022

Whether or not he would continue playing post 2023 is not certain as of now, but his numerous fans have been assured by the man himself, that he will stay with the franchise even if not in the capacity of a player.