Cheteshwar Pujara centuries list: Pujara Test career centuries number

Cheteshwar Pujara centuries list: The SportsRush brings you the list of centuries of Cheteshwar Pujara in red-ball cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated his Indian team’s comeback with a gritting half-century against England in the Birmingham test. Pujara is still not on 50 runs in the 2nd innings of the match and is batting alongside Rishabh Pant. Both of them have a history of batting well together, and they would want to do the same again.

Pujara was dropped from the Indian test team after the South African tour due to his continuous poor performances, and he then went on to play in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. He went unsold in the IPL auction, which allowed him to play some County Cricket for Sussex, and it paved the way for him to make his comeback to the Indian team.

Pujara scored 720 runs in five matches for Sussex at an average of 120.00, courtesy of four centuries, where his highest score was 203. These performances in England were enough for him to get his place back in the side. He played as an opener with Shubhman Gill in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

A pivotal day in the series coming up 🔜 After holding the innings together yesterday, Cheteshwar Pujara will look to carry on and make it a big one on Day 4️⃣ 🙏#ENGvIND | 📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/k2OPEnwYbE — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 4, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara centuries list

Cheteswar Pujara has scored 6713 test runs at 43.87, courtesy of 18 centuries and 32 half-centuries. Pujara is still searching for his first test century since 2019 when he scored 193 runs against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. He scored his maiden test hundred in 2012 against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

In terms of centuries, 2017 was the best year for Pujara, where he scored four centuries. He scored three centuries each in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2018. 2016* is Pujara’s highest test score, which he scored in 2012 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium( then Saradar Patel Stadium) in Ahmedabad.

Pujara has been a rock of Indian batting in the test format, and he would definitely want to score his 19th against England in Birmingham.