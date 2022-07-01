Cheteshwar Pujara opening record: C Pujara opener stats in Test matches

Cheteshwar Pujara opening record: The SportsRush brings you the stats of Chesteshwar Pujara as an Indian opener.

England and India are up against each other in the 5h test of the 5-match test series at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. England won the all-important toss, and Ben Stokes opted to bowl first. He confirmed that James Anderson is back for the match.

“We’re gonna have a bowl. We’ve done well chasing and it’s also to see how the wicket will behave,” Ben Stokes said at the toss.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading the Indian team for the very first time said that he is happy with the preparation of the side and announced that the team is playing with four pacers and Jadeja as the all-rounder.

Cheteshwar Pujara opening record

When it was announced that Rohit Sharma will miss the Birmingham test, the biggest question was who will do the opening with Shubhman Gill. Mayank Agarwal was called up to the squad as a cover for Rohit Sharma, whereas Rahul Dravid said that Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari were also in the frame.

At the toss, Jasprit Bumrah confirmed that Cheteshwar Pujara will be opening the innings with Shubhman Gill in the Birmingham Test. Pujara lost his place in the Indian team, but he made his comeback courtesy of some excellent performances in the County Championships.

Pujara scored 720 runs in five matches for Sussex at an average of 120.00, courtesy of four centuries, where his highest score was 203.

Pujara has opened seven times in test cricket for India, and he possesses some excellent numbers at that position. He has scored 395 runs at an average of 98.75, courtesy of one century and two half-centuries. So, the opening slot is not a thing of concern for the elegant right-hander. In ODIs, he has scored 13 runs in a couple of innings.

However, replacing Rohit Sharma will not be an easy thing for Pujara. Rohit was India’s best batter in the four tests against England, where he scored 368 runs at an average of 52.57, courtesy of one century and two half-centuries.