“Chief selector ki cheap selection”: Mohammad Amir lashes out at Mohammad Wasim as Pakistan announce their squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Mohammad Amir lashes out at Mohammad Wasim after latter announces Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has explicitly criticized Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief selector Mohammad Wasim, who on Thursday, announced team Pakistan’s 15-member squad (excluding three reserves) which will travel to Australia to partake in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Along expected lines, the team’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, despite yet to regain back his match fitness, has been included in the squad, whereas the experienced Southpaw batter Fakhar Zaman fails to make it through, and in fact is relegated to the reserves.

While Shan Masood, who is yet to play a T20I has been added to the squad, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who was injured post playing Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 opening match versus India, has also failed to make the cut. Mohammad Hasnain is retained as part of the squad, while Dahani has been dropped to the reserves.

Mohammad Amir lashes out at Mohammad Wasim

Post the squad announcement, Mohammad Amir took to his social media handle to term the PCB chief selector’s team selection as ‘cheap’, after majority of players who were part of the recently concluded Asia Cup, managed to retain their places in the squad.

chief slector ki cheap selection 😆 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 15, 2022

Amir’s comment comes at a time when a section of Pakistan Cricket fans and experts are lashing out at the opening batting pair of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for their conservative approach in the format, while the other seem to be unimpressed with the way the middle-order have failed to bail their side out of trouble when the top-order misfires.

Another section of experts, including Shoaib Malik, have also accused the team management and even Babar Azam, for favouring some players more in the squad than others, and thereby creating a nexus of players around which the team is formed.

As for Amir, who had in December 2020, decided to retire from international Cricket, had last year announced that he was open to play for Pakistan again provided his concerns are addressed and attended to by the PCB.