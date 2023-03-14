Why is Shahid Afridi not playing today’s LLC 2023 match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas in Doha?

During the fourth match of Legends League Cricket 2023 between Asia Lions and India Maharajas in Doha, India Maharajas captain Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and chose to field.

Leading Maharajas to back-to-back losses last week, Gambhir had lost the toss on both the occasions at the same venue then. Having said that, the 41-year old managed to win the toss tonight but his decision will witness India chasing a total for the third time in as many matches.

Currently at the bottom of the points table, IM have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match. Batter Manvinder Bisla and spinner Praveen Tambe have been handed opportunities in place of batter Murali Vijay and spinner Pragyan Ojha.

Readers must note that Gambhir and Bisla used to open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League back in the day. In fact, the right-handed Bisla had scored a match-winning 89 (48) in the final match of IPL 2012 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Why is Shahid Afridi not playing today vs India Maharajas?

Much like the opponents, Asia Lions have also made two changes to their Playing XI. More of rotational changes, they have made been made to provide chances to two players who are playing their first match of the tournament. As a result, captain Shahid Afridi and batter Paras Khadka are resting on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who was representing Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League 2023 until the day before yesterday, is playing in this match. Fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, whose chances of playing were minimal according to Afridi, has also been included into the Playing XI.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who had led in 151 out of 276 international matches across formats during an international career spanning over 17 years, is leading AL in place of Afridi at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium tonight.