Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru pitch report: IND vs SA 5th T20 pitch report Chinnaswamy Stadium batting or bowling

Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IND vs SA 5th T20I in Bengaluru.

India will take on South Africa in the 5th match of the 5-match T20I series at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Considering the kind of batters on both sides, this can be a high-scoring encounter.

Chinnaswamy Stadium last hosted a T20I match in 2019, and it was also between India and South Africa. South Africa easily won that game by nine wickets at the end.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is one of the best in the world for the batters. This ground has produced some really high-scoring encounters in the IPL. The boundaries at this stadium are quite small, and the batters can easily clear the fence. Bangalore’s high altitude also helps the ball travel.

However, the T20I records at this ground are quite surprising. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has hosted a total of 7 T20Is so far, where the average 1st innings score has been just 155 runs. Out of 7 matches, the chasing teams have won five times, whereas the defending teams have won just a couple of them.

For those attending the 5th T20I at Chinnaswamy Stadium#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/gPNCd1jcU3 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 16, 2022

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has scored the highest runs in T20I runs at this venue, where he has scored 139 runs in two innings with the help of a century. India’s Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped six wickets in 2 T20Is here, and he is the best bowler. Chahal has played for RCB in the past, and he will be an asset.

Although, the stats of T20I matches are quite misleading, and the pitch has enough help for the batters. Anything less than 180 runs will be below par on this track, looking at the track record of Bengaluru, both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss. In the IPL matches as well, it has been seen that the chasing teams have generally done well at this ground.