India vs South Africa 2nd T20 online booking cost price: How to do online ticket booking for cricket match in Guwahati?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 online booking cost price: Guwahati will host the 2nd T20I between IND vs SA on 2nd October.

After the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Australia, the Indian team will face South Africa in a 3-match T20I & ODI series. The T20Is against South Africa will be the last T20I series for India ahead of the T20 World Cup. Both teams would want to do well in the series.

Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and Indore will be hosting the T20Is of the series. The series will start on 28 September 2022, whereas the last T20I will be played on 4th October 2022.

Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host the 2nd T20I match of the India vs South Africa series on 2 October 2022. Guwahati will be hosting an international match after a span of more than 2 years, and there is a lot of excitement for the same amongst the fans.

The ticket sales started from 16 September 2022, and ACA secretary, Debajit Saikia confirmed that the tickets will be sold in two phases on the Bookmyshow platform. 15,000 tickets will be sold in the first phase which started from 16 September 2022, whereas 5,000 tickets will be sold in the second phase starting on 26 September.

Reviewed preparations for India-South Africa T20 match in Guwahati on Oct 2 with Assam Cricket Association,PWD, Sports Dept, Fire & Emergency Services and Power Dept officials. Asked police to make spl traffic arrangement to avoid jams as the match will coincide with Durga Puja. pic.twitter.com/3Tr1UiDvlI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 2, 2022

It is to be noted that the tickets for the first phase are already sold out. The ticket price starts from Rs 475, which is only for students. The normal tickets start from Rs 1500, and it goes to Rs 6000. Right now, the tickets are available via online modes only.

Students tickets (West Stand 2nd Floor): Rs 475

East Stand 2nd Floor: Rs 1500

East and West Stand 1st Floor: Rs 2000

North and South Stand Top Floor: Rs 2000

East and West Stand Ground Floor: Rs 3000

North and South Stand Ground Floor: Rs 3500

North and South Stand 2nd Floor: Rs 4000

South Stand 1st Floor: Rs 6000

The users can directly book the tickets by clicking here.