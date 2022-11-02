“Choice between Shami and him”: Rohit Sharma explains why Arshdeep Singh and not Mohammed Shami bowled last over vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval

India captain Rohit Sharma admits that he was both calm and nervous during the business end of the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 against Bangladesh in Adelaide. Sharma, who flopped with the bat in the first innings, was required to take multiple crucial decisions including one around shortlisting one one out six bowling options for the all-important final over of a thrilling encounter.

Chasing a formidable 185-run target, opening batter Litton Das’ seventh T20I half-century in association with a rain break benefited Bangladesh reducing their target to 151 in 16 overs. A well-earned benefit on the back of Das registering a 21-ball half-century was nothing short of a scare for India after the match was shortened by four overs.

Needing to defend 85 runs in nine overs with a wet ball after the rain interruption, Indian bowlers did ensure a 5-run DLS victory in a cliffhanger finish eventually. Although losing wickets at regular intervals had dented all progress made by Bangladesh, a 19-ball 37-run seventh-wicket stand between wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan (25*) and pacer Taskin Ahmed (12*) showed no signs of giving up.

Rohit Sharma explains why Arshdeep Singh and not Mohammed Shami bowled last over vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval

A 16-over innings meant that only one Indian bowler could have bowled four overs. Sharma, who made it a point to keep all his options open before the last over, handed the ball to Arshdeep Singh ahead of more experienced campaigners in Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Singh, who specializes in this particular role, started the last over with a yorker before Hasan dispatched a short delivery for a six to reduce the equation to needing 13 runs off four balls. Hasan’s penultimate-ball boundary further required Bangladesh to score a six off the final ball for a super over but a composed Singh had the last laugh at the Adelaide Oval tonight.

“With [Jasprit] Bumrah not there, someone has to do it [death bowling] for us and take the responsibility. For such a young guy to come and do, it is not easy. But we prepared him for it,” Sharma told the broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The last nine [four] months he has been doing it. There was a choice between [Mohammed] Shami and him but we backed someone who has done the job for us previously.”

Since making his T20I debut during the tour of England in July, Singh has dismissed 28 batters in 17 T20Is at an average of 18.14, an economy rate of 8.17 and a strike rate of 13.3.