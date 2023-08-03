2 Years After Shunning Canada Plans, Arshdeep Singh Had Bagged INR 20 Lakh IPL Contract

“Canada Canada Main Jaana… [I will go to Canada]“

Advertisement

The above mentioned is a hook line of legendary singer Babbu Maan’s single track titled ‘Canada Canada’ (2014). The line is a corroboration to the gradually dwindling number of youth in Punjab. Reason? Mass migration.

With every second household in the state having a relative in Canada, Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh‘s family was no different. In fact, he himself would’ve been among those who migrated to Canada for a better living had it not been for one particular conversation with his father.

Advertisement

“It’s like a joke in Punjab. They don’t ask you what you want to do after Class XII. They just ask, ‘When are you going to Canada to settle?’,” Arshdeep Singh had told ESPNCricinfo after the culmination of Indian Premier League 2020.

Bereft of regular opportunities in age-group cricket, following elder brother’s footsteps with respect to migration would’ve been natural progression for Singh in 2017. However, a courageous Singh asked his father for one more year to make a living out of cricket.

Part of Punjab’s U-19 squad soon after, the left-arm bowler subsequently made it to the Indian U-19 squad for the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand the following year. Singh, who picked three wickets across a couple of matches in India’s victorious campaign, managed to convince his father of letting him further pursue cricket. A constant rise further led him to his first-ever Indian Premier League contract in 2019.

Arshdeep Singh Had Bagged INR 20 Lakh IPL Contract In 2019

Much like his other U-19 teammates, Arshdeep Singh had registered himself for a base price of INR 20 lakh in IPL 2019 auction. However, unlike some of his teammates, he was sold for his base price to Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).

Even though he played just three IPL 2019 matches, he was retained for the next season as well. Singh not only played eight IPL 2020 matches but also made a reputation for himself of being a calm and composed death-overs specialist.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JioCinema/status/1642032793822568448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, Singh’s IPL debut was also his first-ever T20 match. His first-class debut also happened after the tournament only. As far as List A cricket is concerned, Singh had played six Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Punjab in 2018 where he scalped as many wickets at an economy rate of 5.23.

Arshdeep Singh IPL Salary Season-Wise

Singh’s salary was INR 20 lakh for his first three IPL seasons. An exponential jump in the financial number happened after Kings retained him ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. Retained at a price of INR 4 crore, a bold call saw him being among their two retained players ahead of the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Chris Jordan.

Advertisement