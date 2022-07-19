Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast pitch report 2nd T20: Ireland vs New Zealand pitch report Belfast T20I

Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast pitch report 2nd T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 2nd T2oI between Ireland and New Zealand.

Ireland and New Zealand will be up against each other in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Belfast. The visitors would want to win the series, whereas the hosts would want to level it.

The all-rounders of New Zealand are in great form, whereas the batting of Martin Guptill has also been a bonus for the side. For Ireland, Harry Tector and Paul Stirling have been their best batters, whereas Mark Adair and Josh Little have been their best pacers.

Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast pitch report 2nd T20

The track at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast has been a competitive track, and it has support for both batters and bowlers. This ground has always offered a bit of help for the pacers, as they have been able to swing the ball in the initial overs of the game. There is an extra bounce on the wicket which helps the short ball ploy.

The batters also enjoy batting on this surface as they are able to trust the bounce in the wicket, and they can play their shots easily. There is a very fast outfield at this venue, so once placed in the gap, the ball races away for the fence. Even the boundaries at this stadium are not that big, and the batters can clear the ropes easily.

Some photos of the crowd enjoying the game yesterday in glorious sunshine. Thanks everybody for coming out to support the lads. 🙌#BackingGreen | #EXCHANGE22 | #ABDIndiaSterlingReserve ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/9unlTkmg7L — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 19, 2022

A total of 19 T20Is have been played at this very venue, where 12 matches have been won by the chasing teams and 7 teams have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 117 runs, which clearly proves that batting has not been that easy on this track.

The Kiwi batters batted beautifully in the last match, and the pacers of both sides loved bowling at the surface. We can expect the wicket to behave in a similar manner in this match as well.