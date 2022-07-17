Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast pitch report: IRE vs NZ pitch report 1st T20I Belfast

Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 1st T20I between Ireland and New Zealand.

Ireland will take on New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Both teams would want to start the series on a winning note.

New Zealand whitewashed Ireland in the ODIs, but it was a well-competitive series, where Ireland went unlucky on a few occasions. Both teams have some clinical T20 performers in their ranks, and this can be a great game to watch out for.

Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast pitch report

The pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast has been a track that has been tough for batting in the past. This track offers a visible amount of support to the pacers, and they can certainly hurt the batters in the initial overs of the match. The track provides an extra amount of bounce, which the pacers can use to their advantage.

Although, the batters also have something to cheer on from this wicket. The true bounce on the track will allow them to play their shots freely, and the ball will definitely not stay low at this very venue, so they can trust the bounce. This ground’s outfield is very very fast, and once placed in the gap, it will be difficult for the fielders to stop the ball.

Heart-break for our lads, but hats off to the @BLACKCAPS for the ODI series win. Martin Guptill was awarded Player of the Match and Multibagger of the Match, while Michael Bracewell was Player of the Series. On we go to the T20I series!#BackingGreen | #Exchange22 ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/TrrKugj3R0 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 15, 2022

A total of 14 T20Is have been played at this very venue, where 12 matches have been won by the chasing teams and 6 teams have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 114 runs, which clearly proves that batting has not been that easy on this track.

An overcast day is expected in Belfast that will encourage the pace bowlers yet again on this track. Looking at the overhead conditions in mind, both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.