Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast weather today: Weather forecast in Belfast IRE vs NZ 3rd T20 match

Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast weather today: The SportsRush brings you the weather report of Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I.

Ireland will take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The Blackcaps are aiming for a whitewash, whereas Ireland will play for respect in this one.

Martin Guptill has batted well for New Zealand, whereas the all-rounders have also shown their impact in the series. Lockie Ferguson has led the pace attack of the side, whereas Ish Sodhi has been their important spinner. The pacers of Ireland have been great, but the batting of the side has been a letdown.

The Blackcaps are aiming for a whitewash, and they would want the weather to stay clear for the 3rd T20I match. Rains are quite common in Ireland at this time of the year, and all the eyes will be on the raingods yet again.

The weather forecast of the match is not that great for the 3rd T20I in Belfast. According to Accuweather, the rain can interrupt the first half of the match. There are 44% chances of rain in the initial three hours of the match, so there can be some interruptions during the 1st innings of the match.

👋 Getting ready for another big day here at Stormont for the final T20 International against New Zealand. Hospitality looks great too! 🙌🏻#BackingGreen | #Exchange22 | #ABDIndiaSterlingReserve ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/5zCDqoUN1a — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 22, 2022

However, in a good news, the weather is expected to be clear for the second part of the match. So, despite rain threats, we should get a result in this match, but a few overs can be lost in case of persistent rains. The drainage of the ground is good, and the ground can be prepared if the rain permits.

The temperature will range between 16-19 degrees Celsius, with the humidity going as high as 44%, which means the conditions will be ideal for the players on the field. Looking at the conditions, both captains would look to bowl first after winning the toss.