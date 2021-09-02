Colombo Premdasa Stadium Weather today: What is the weather forecast for Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI at R Premdasa?

Colombo Premdasa Stadium Weather: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the first SL vs SA ODI.

During the first ODI of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat.

Shanaka’s decision has been well-supported by his teammates particularly Avishka Fernando and Dhananjaya de Silva (44) as the duo put together a 79-run partnership for the third wicket.

With some 20 overs remaining in the innings, the hosts would want Fernando and remaining batsmen to register a competitive total at the R Premdasa Stadium. The fact that the likes of Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne can play the big shots down the order should aid Sri Lanka in the same.

Colombo Premdasa Stadium Weather

It was right after the 22nd over of the match that weather gods made their presence felt at the R Premdasa Stadium. As a result, play had to be halted for some 25 minutes. While the groundsmen had covered the ground, players returned as the weather improved significantly.

Since then, there hasn’t been another similar passing shower. Having said that, the same is likely to happen as the match progresses due to the weather forecast in Colombo today.

With clouds already above the R Premdasa Stadium to go with a rain probability being in vicinity of 50% until around 10 PM (local time), it wouldn’t be a surprise if rain plays spoilsport again in this match.

For now, there hasn’t been any over-deduction in the match but the same might happen if there’s a delayed rain break either in the first or the second innings.

06:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

07:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

08:00 PM – 28 degree (Showers).

09:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

10:00 PM – 28 degree (Cloudy).

11:00 PM – 27 degree (Cloudy).

00:00 AM – 27 degree (Cloudy).