Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch SL vs IRE Galle Test?

Ireland‘s maiden Test tour of Asia 2023 will be entering its second leg in a few hours from now. Having played their first-ever Test against Bangladesh earlier this month, Ireland will now be playing their first-ever Test against Sri Lanka. It will also be the first instance of the Irish Cricket Team participating in a two-match bilateral Test series.

Fresh off a multi-format tour of New Zealand, Sri Lanka would be joyous to have received an opportunity of hosting Ireland for a historic series. Galle International Stadium, which had hosted two Tests each against Australia and Pakistan last year, will be adding two more to its tally within the next two weeks.

Having participated in each of the 41 Tests played at this venue by virtue of being the home team, Sri Lanka have won 23 and lost 12 matches over the years.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

As is the case with another international series between Pakistan and New Zealand in times of Indian Premier League 2023, Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting Ireland’s tour of Sri Lanka 2023 for the Indian audiences.

Although a clash in terms of match days, both the series won’t clash as far as match timings are concerned for now. Hence, Indian fans will be able to watch these matches on Sony Sports 5. Additionally, Sony LIV will be live streaming both the matches on its website and mobile application.

With the help of Discovery, fans living in the UK will also be needing only one platform to both televise and live stream Galle Tests. That being said, Irish fans will be able to watch this tour on Premier Sports. Speaking of a streaming application for them, Clubber will be doing the same with a paid subscription.

Date – 16/04/2023 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 05:30 AM (UK), 10:00 AM (India & Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Sony Sports 5 (India), Discovery (UK), Premier Sports (Ireland), Dialog & IPTV – SLT & TV One (Sri Lanka), Willow TV (US) and Ten Sports Pakistan (Pakistan).

Online platform – Sony LIV (Indian subcontinent), Discovery (UK), Clubber (Ireland), SLC Official YouTube Channel (Sri Lanka) and Willow TV (US).