“Come on, this guy is ready”: Michael Clarke wants Alex Carey to play as Australia’s wicket-keeper in the Ashes 2021-22

The Ashes 2021-22: Former Australian captain Michael Clarke backs Alex Carey to be Australia’s wicket-keeper in the first test.

The last week has not been great for Australian cricket. Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of the side and now has taken an indefinite break from cricket. After all the speculations, Pat Cummins is the new test captain of Australia. He will be Australia’s 47th test captain.

The leadership roles are decided for the Australian side, but the wicket-keeping role is still in doubt. Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are said to be the potential candidates to fill the spot of Tim Paine. Alex Carey definitely has some advantages over Josh Inglis. Carey has led Australia in the ODI format, whereas he was also a part of the 2019 WC squad. Josh Inglis has not made his International debut, but the way he has performed in the last year has been exceptional. However, the first-class records of both players are almost identical.

The Ashes 2021-22: Michael Clarke backs Alex Carey for the wicket-keeper role

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke wants Alex Carey to replace Tim Paine in the team. He believes that it’s a “no brainer” that Carey should be the one to replace Paine. Alex Carey scored a brilliant hundred in the Marsh One Day Cup on 28 November 2021.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast.

“The dude just made a hundred. Talk about under pressure.”

“Alex Carey walks out under the most amount of pressure, everyone fighting for a job, people questioning ‘is he next in line?’ and he makes a hundred.”

“Come on, this guy is ready.”

ALEX CAREY 💯🏏 The South Australian has put his best foot forward for Ashes selection with another hundred in the One Day Cup! The opener made 101 runs off 93 balls, before he was bowled by Marnus Labuschagne. It’s his second ton of the summer. #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/FOzlRhQmxM — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) November 28, 2021

Josh Inglis is the probable rival of Alex Carey for the wicket-keeper role, but Clarke doesn’t buy the fact of playing Josh Inglis in the Ashes.

“I don’t know Josh Inglis at all. I’ve seen him play a handful of short-form games and he looks very talented … he might have a bright future but for now, to me, it’s a no-brainer.”

However, Ricky Ponting wants Josh Inglis to play in the Ashes. Australia’s assistant coach Andrew McDonald has said that the decision is still not taken for the wicket-keeper slot.