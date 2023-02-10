“By fining Clarke it’s made a big deal out of it”: Shane Warne once slammed ICC for fining Michael Clarke $3000 for sledging James Anderson during Ashes 2013

The Ashes is one of the most heated rivalries on the cricket field, and we have seen a lot of banters and fights between the Australian and English players. One such incident happened during the 1st Test of the Ashes 2013-14 at the Gabba in Brisbane, which is called Australia’s fortress.

Michael Clarke was reprimanded in that match for his sledging against James Anderson. Clarke was caught on the stump mic, where he was heard saying “get ready for a f**king broken arm” to Anderson, who was batting against a firey Mitchell Johnson. Jonhson was at his very best in that match, and his spell troubled a lot of English bowlers.

Clarke was fined $3000 for “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting”. He accepted the fine but insisted that these kinds of things happen in the heat of the moment and the English players have said the worse things to the Australian players.

Shane Warne once slammed ICC for fining Michael Clarke $3000

Shane Warne said that everyone heard what Clarke said to Anderson, but Clarke was defending George Bailey, who was making his debut in the match. Warne revealed that Anderson was sledging Bailey, and it led Clarke to give it back to the ace English pacer.

Warne said that ICC have made an issue by fining Clarke as both players shook hands and had a laugh after the game. The leg-spinner insisted that things like these should be left on the ground only as players don’t take in personally either.

“What about what Jimmy Anderson said to Bailey [George Bailey, who was fielding at short leg] which wasn’t heard. Unfortunately only Clarke’s reaction to Anderson’s was heard live, we [the commentators] all heard Anderson’s sledge that led to Clarke reacting!” Shane Warne tweeted.

“By fining Clarke it’s made a big deal out of it. Everyone should have just laughed, moved on & be thankful for the Ashes fever. Bring on Adelaide I’m sure both teams are saying.”

Australia won the match easily in the end by defeating England by 381 runs. Johnson was on fire in the match, and he scalped 9 wickets in the match. Anderson managed to scalp a couple of wickets, whereas Clarke scored an excellent knock of 113 runs in the 2nd innings.