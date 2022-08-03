County Ground Bristol pitch report today: Bristol stadium pitch report IRE vs SA 1st T20

County Ground Bristol pitch report today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 1st T20I between Ireland and South Africa.

Ireland will take on South Africa in the 1st T20I of the 2-match T20I series at the County Cricket in Bristol. Both sides would want to start the series with a win.

The South African team is in brilliant form, and they are coming on the back of a brilliant series win in the series against England. They are expected to dominate in this series as well. Ireland have played some good cricket in patches, but they have overall struggled so far this year.

County Ground Bristol pitch report today

The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol is one of the best tracks to bat on in England. This track is a nightmare for the bowlers, and the batters will have a lovely time out there in the middle.

The track at the County Ground in Bristol is a flat one, and there are absolutely no demons on the pitch out there. There is an even bounce on the tracks, and the batters can play their shots freely on this track. The outfield is quite fast as well, and once placed in the gap, the bowl races away towards the boundary.

▪️ 427 runs scored

▪️ 29 sixes

▪️ 27 fours A run-fest in Bristol. Jos Buttler’s England go 1-0 up in the T20I series against South Africa.#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/E20rVFxnHf — bet365 (@bet365) July 27, 2022

A total of 4 T20Is have been played at this very ground, where 3 of them have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings T20I score here has been 178 runs, which suggests that it is a brilliant wicket to bat on.

The last T20I at this very ground was played by England and South Africa on 27 July 2022, and it was a run fest. England scored 234 runs in the 1st innings, courtesy of some brilliant hitting by Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali. South Africa also managed to score 193 runs in the 2nd innings.

So, another run-fest is expected at Bristol between South Africa and Ireland, and the smaller boundaries at this stadium will make the job even easier for the batters.