County Ground Bristol pitch report today: Bristol stadium pitch report IRE vs SA 2nd T20 batting or bowling

County Ground Bristol pitch report today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 2nd T20I between Ireland and South Africa.

Ireland will take on South Africa in the 2nd match of the 2-match T20I series at the County Ground in Bristol. South Africa won the first T20I, and they would want to seal the series, whereas the Irish side would want to level it.

The South African team has played some great white ball cricket in the last months, and they were excellent in the first game as well. The batters of the side are on fire, whereas the bowlers have also done their job as well. This match is another opportunity for the South African side to assert their dominance.

County Ground Bristol pitch report today

The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol is a batting beauty, and there is no respite here for the bowlers at all. It is one of the best batting tracks available in England, and the batters will again be eager to bat on this very track in Bristol.

There are no demons on the pitch, as this is a flat surface, and there is an even bounce on the track. The batters will be able to play their shots properly, and they can rely on the bounce offered. Even the boundaries are so short that the mistimed shots also go over the boundaries.

A total of 5 T20Is have been played at this very ground, where 3 of them have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings T20I score here has been 185 runs, which suggests that it is a brilliant wicket to bat on. Anything below 190 runs in a below-par score on this very surface.

The nature of the track was visible in the last match as well where South Africa scored 211 runs in the first innings and Ireland also managed to score 190 runs in response. Both teams would love to chase after winning the toss.