County Ground Bristol T20 records: Cricket Ground Bristol T20 records and highest innings total

County Ground Bristol T20 records: South Africa will be playing their first-ever international match in Bristol tomorrow.

Proceedings in South Africa’s tour of England 2022 have moved to Bristol with both the teams set to take part in the first of a three-match T20I series starting from tomorrow.

Set to lock horns in the shortest format for the first time since ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, England and South Africa will be playing a bilateral T20I after 20 months. As far as these two teams playing a bilateral T20I series in England is concerned, it will be played after half-a-decade.

Having last hosted an international match in the form of an England-Sri Lanka ODI last year, County Ground will be hosting a T20I after four years. England, who had been on the losing side of all their three Bristol T20Is in the past, will be eyeing a maiden T20I victory here. South Africa, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever international match at this venue.

County Ground Bristol T20 records

Considering that only a lone T20I has been played at the County Ground in the last decade, records are neither entirely relevant not comprise of many players taking part in this series.

Having said that, highest run-scorers in Bristol T20Is are Rohit Sharma (100), Mahela Jayawardene (72), Jason Roy (67), Marcus Trescothick (53) and Eoin Morgan (53).

Highest wicket-takers in Bristol T20Is are Hardik Pandya (4), Abdul Razzaq (3), Lasith Malinga (2), Sanath Jayasuriya (2) and Mohammad Asif (2).

It is noteworthy that former England captains Kevin Pietersen, Stuart Broad and Morgan are the only three players to have played a couple of T20Is at this venue.

Highest T20I innings total at County Ground, Bristol

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 201/3 18.4 India England 2018 198/9 20 England India 2018 148/5 17.5 Pakistan England 2006 144/7 20 England Pakistan 2006 137/1 17.2 Sri Lanka England 2011

Readers must note that all the three Bristol T20Is have been won by teams batting second.