England vs South Africa T20 head to head record: ENG vs SA head to head records and T20 stats

England vs South Africa T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first ENG vs SA T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England will be played in Bristol tomorrow. Much like a three-match ODI series, England and South Africa will be playing three T20Is before the start of The Hundred 2022.

Set to host an international match after a year, County Ground will be hosting a T20I after more than four years. As far as the visitors are concerned, they will be playing their first-ever match at this venue.

Having won four out of their last five T20Is against South Africa, England have a slender lead against this opposition in the shortest format. Same number of victories in T20Is played in England and exactly same average innings total against each other make both the teams favourites ahead of this series.

With the ODI series finishing in a 1-1 draw following a washed out third match, expect two equally placed teams to put on some show across the next five days.

The last of the 22 T20Is between England and South Africa was played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium last year. An ICC T20 World Cup 2022 league match had resulted in a 10-run South African victory after England failed to seal a 190-run target.

England vs South Africa T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by ENG: 11

Matches won by SA: 10

Matches played in England: 7 (ENG 3, SA 3)

Matches played in Europe: 7 (ENG 3, SA 3)

Matches played at County Ground, Bristol: 0 (ENG 0, SA 0)

ENG average score against SA: 162

SA average score against ENG: 162

Most runs for ENG: 416 (Jos Buttler)

Most runs for SA: 323 (Quinton de Kock)

Most wickets for ENG: 15 (Chris Jordan)

Most wickets for SA: 12 (Lungi Ngidi)

Most catches for ENG: 9 (Jos Buttler)

Most catches for SA: 16 (David Miller)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).