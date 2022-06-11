Cricket ball lands in beer: Viral video of ball dropping in a glass of cider draws hilarious reactions

Cricket ball lands in beer: A shot from Kiwi all-rounder landing in a fan’s glass of cider at the Trent Bridge has drawn hilarious reactions.

Only into its second day, the second Test match of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Nottingham has already witnessed the emergence of a couple of heroes in New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell.

Third Test centuries for both the right-handed comparatively inexperienced batters resulted in them putting on board a game-changing 236-run partnership for the fifth wicket in the morning session today. Highest fifth-wicket partnership for Kiwi batters, it is the seventh-highest against England and second-highest at Trent Bridge.

Mitchell and Blundell’s rescuing act played a crucial role in powering New Zealand to 553 in 145.3 overs. Last batter to be dismissed in the first innings, Mitchell missed out on a maiden Test double century scoring 190 (318) with the help of 23 fours and four sixes. Blundell, on the other hand, scored 106 (198) including 14 fours before getting out right before the lunch break.

Cricket ball lands in beer

In addition to Mitchell and Blundell’s determined knocks coming on the back of several reprieves, what caught the attention of fans watching the match from across the world was a fan named Susan.

Enjoying the match from the stands with a glass of cider in her hand, Susan was left surprised when a Mitchell six resulted in the ball landing right into her glass spilling the drink.

In an incident which had happened on Day 1, it had even forced the commentators into laughter. In addition to receiving a refill of the drink, Susan was also fortunate enough to be meeting Mitchell after the end of day’s play on Friday.

Your slice of British culture. England V New Zealand cricket. England fielder indicating that, because the ball landed in someone’s pint, the batter now owes her a beer. pic.twitter.com/ufdR9yvjnd — Jack Stilgoe (@Jackstilgoe) June 11, 2022

How Twitterati reacted:

Susan – the lady earlier who Daryl Mitchell’s pint hit – has been given a replacement by the Kiwi team 👏👏👏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/53ig2R5cML — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 10, 2022

Since the video of Daryl Mitchell destroying a cricket fan’s beer pint is going viral, here’s Rahul Dravid doing it with a flat six.pic.twitter.com/vL37u8KSzN — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) June 11, 2022

More of cricket balls landing in Beer Pints. THIS ONE GOES RIGHT INSIDE IT. This time, another Kiwi. The one about whom I wrote an almost 1000 word thread. Mark Richardson. pic.twitter.com/8zWbxfP5o6 — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) June 11, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.