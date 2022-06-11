Cricket

Cricket ball lands in beer: Viral video of ball dropping in a glass of cider draws hilarious reactions

Cricket ball lands in beer: Viral video of ball dropping in a glass of cider draws hilarious reactions
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Trent Bridge capacity: Trent Bridge cricket stadium upcoming matches list
Next Article
"LaMelo Ball is being sued for $10 Million!": How Hornets star's publicist is suing him for not honoring to give her 10% of the $100 Million deal with PUMA
Cricket Latest News
Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 highlights: AUS vs SL 3rd T20 highlights Dasun Shanaka batting video
Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 highlights: AUS vs SL 3rd T20 highlights Dasun Shanaka batting video

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 highlights: The Sri Lankan captain scored a match-winning half-century…