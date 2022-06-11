Highest 5th wicket partnership in Test cricket: Highest fifth wicket partnership record in Test matches

Highest 5th wicket partnership in Test cricket: The all-rounder and wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand put together a record partnership today.

During the second day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Nottingham, New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell converted their partnership into a record-breaking one.

Having put together a rescuing act in the form of an unbeaten 149-run fifth-wicket partnership at Stumps yesterday, Mitchell and Blundell continued in the same manner to register a 236-run partnership; highest-ever Test fifth-wicket partnership for Kiwi batters.

Mitchell and Blundell surpassed a 22-year old record held by Nathan Astle and Craig McMillan. It was during the Boxing Day Test of 2000 against Zimbabwe in Wellington when Astle and McMillan had joined hands for a 222-run partnership.

Nowhere near the Top 10 highest fifth-wicket partnerships in Test cricket, Mitchell and Blundell’s partnership is the 20th highest among New Zealand batters (for any wicket), seventh-highest against England and second-highest at Trent Bridge.

The partnership was eventually broken on the stroke of lunch break when Blundell stepped out to England spinner Jack Leach only to hit an ordinary delivery straight to Ben Stokes at mid-off. Having brought up his third Test century, Blundell departed after scoring 106 (198) with the help of 14 fours.

Mitchell, who also scored his third Test century earlier in the morning session, is nearing the 150-run mark for the first time in his Test career. Having scored consecutive Test centuries in England now, Mitchell has earned sarcastic praise from his Kiwi and Rajasthan Royals teammate James Neesham.

Highest 5th wicket partnership in Test cricket