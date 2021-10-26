Cricket

“Cricket has become the 2nd most popular sport on the planet”: Shane Warne lauds the valuation of two new IPL 2022 teams

"Cricket has become the 2nd most popular sport on the planet": Shane Warne lauds the valuation of two new IPL 2022 teams
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“This Chicago Bulls team is as good as the Michael Jordan 1996 team”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and co. start the regular season with a 4-0 record for the first time in 25 years
Next Article
SA vs WI T20 Head to Head Records | South Africa vs West Indies T20I Stats | Dubai T20I
Cricket Latest News
Hardik Pandya injury update: Indian all-rounder announced fit for ICC T20 World Cup game against New Zealand
Hardik Pandya injury update: Indian all-rounder announced fit for ICC T20 World Cup game against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya injury update: The all-rounder has been cleared to face New Zealand after a…