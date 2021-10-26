“Cricket has become the 2nd most popular sport on the planet”: Shane Warne lauds the valuation of two new IPL 2022 teams

Australian legend Shane Warne has called cricket the second most popular sport after the grand valuation of IPL 2022 teams.

Shane Warne was left amused after the two new teams of IPL went for a whopping price. BCCI conducted the bidding ceremony for the two new IPL teams in Dubai on 25 October 2021. The tournament will be played between ten teams from the next season. From the six cities available, the new franchises chose Lucknow and Ahmedabad to be their bases.

The RPSG group and CVC Capitals were the successful bidders in the BCCI event. RPSG group were the highest bidders with INR 7090 Cr, whereas CVC Capitals were the second highest with INR 5625 Cr. Lucknow will be the base city of the RPSG Group, whereas Ahmedabad will be of CVC Capitals.

There were a total of nine parties involved in the bidding process, but only two of them were successful. Glazers were the lowest bidders with a price of just INR 4000 Cr, but the biggest surprise was Adani Group. Adani’s were considered the favourites to win the bid, but their bid was way too low comparatively.

Shane Warne on IPL team prices

Australian legend Shane Warne tweeted to appreciate the effort, whereas he also called Cricket the second biggest sport on the planet. He went on to Twitter and wrote, “Wow! Congratulations to both of the new franchise owners. Staggering amounts of money for each team & shows why cricket has become the 2nd most popular & biggest sport on the planet. $932 & $692 million dollars (USA). Well done to @SGanguly99 & everyone at the @BCCI on the @IPL.”

Wow ! Congratulations to both of the new franchise owners. Staggering amounts of money for each team & shows why cricket has become the 2nd most popular & biggest sport on the planet. $932 & $692 million dollars (USA). Well done to @SGanguly99 & everyone at the @BCCI on the @IPL https://t.co/pFkhKqv9ln — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 25, 2021

BCCI president Sourab Ganguly also expressed his delight on the valuation of new teams. “It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation, and it reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem,” said Sourav Ganguly.

Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2021, whereas KKR remained the runner-up.