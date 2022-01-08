Current Australian Cricket selectors: Who are the Australian Cricket Selectors?

Current Australian Cricket selectors: Former Aussie cricketer Tony Dodemaide has filled in for Trevor Hohns as their newest men’s selector.

Having served two remarkable stints as Australia national men’s team selector from 1995-2005 and 2016-2021, Trevor Hohns had made way for former Australia all-rounder Tony Dodemaide as the team’s newest men’s selector in November last year, ahead of the ongoing Ashes Test series 2021-22.

Dodemaide has a decent task cut out for himself, along with two other selectors on the National Selection Panel pertaining the upcoming jam-packed Australian men’s Cricket schedule.

Post the Ashes series which culminates with the 5th Test at Hobart on January 18, the team will have to immediately brace itself for three ODIs and a T20I against New Zealand, followed by five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka that ends on February 20.

Post the aforementioned fixtures, the team immediately tours Pakistan, for 3 Tests, 3 ODIs, and a solitary T20I fixture. The tour would mark Australia’s visit to Pakistan in almost 24 years.

It’s part of being a national selector for Australia these days, learning to use the wanger. Tony Dodemaide gets a crash course. Funny that when George Bailey started doing it in Brisbane, Marcus Harris went, “well I never saw Cracker (Trevor Hohns) do that” #Ashes pic.twitter.com/zdJ3tO2Pvw — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 3, 2022

Current Australian Cricket selectors

Tony Dodemaide has joined George Bailey and current head coach Justin Langer on the National Selection Panel.

With Australia currently leading the Ashes Test 3-0, and managing to retain the coveted urn, Dodemaide has made an impressive debut yet again for Australia, although as a national selector this time around.

The 58-year-old had smashed a half-century and also picked up a six-fer in his maiden appearance in Test for Australia during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1987.

Moreover, he had also picked up a five-wicket haul in his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at the WACA in January 1988.

In totality, he played a total of 10 Test matches and 24 ODIs for Australia at the highest level.

As far as the other two selectors are concerned, the 39-year-old George Bailey currently heads the three-person selection panel, having taken up the role in February 2020.

He has played a total of 90 ODIs in Australian colours and has amassed a total of 3044 runs at an average of 40.58. He has also featured in 30 T20Is from 2012-2017, scoring 473 runs at an average of 24.89.

The third member in the panel is Australia’s current head coach Justin Langer. The former Aussie opener has a stellar record, especially in Test for Australia. Having featured in 105 Tests for Australia the southpaw had scored a total of 7696 runs at an average of 45.27 with 23 Centuries and 30 half-centuries under his belt.