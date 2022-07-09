Current weather in Edgbaston Birmingham: Edgbaston Birmingham cricket ground weather today 2nd T20 ENG vs IND

Current weather in Edgbaston Birmingham: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the second ENG vs IND T20I.

While scars of the recently concluded rescheduled fifth Test match are yet to healed for India, they have had to return to Birmingham to take part in the second T20I against England today.

Having missed out on a Test series victory here earlier this week, the visitors have an opportunity of sealing a T20I series victory by winning this match. England, on the other hand, face a must-win match if they are to not play a dead-rubber contest tomorrow.

Current weather in Edgbaston Birmingham

Edgbaston, which has hosted 54 Tests and 64 ODIs over the years, has only been venue to five T20Is with the last one coming in 2018. While England have won all their three T20Is at this venue, India had ended up the losing side in their solitary Birmingham T20I.

The aforementioned Edgbaston Test was affected by rain to the consistency that players had to break for an early lunch on three consecutive days. That being said, weather in Birmingham on Saturday is expected to be clear just like the last two days of the Test.

Readers must note that England and India will take the field on a pleasant afternoon with temperature ranging between 17-20 degree with an obvious dip towards the evening. As far as rain is concerned, AccuWeather has predicted a rain probability of 0% throughout the playing hours. Hence, fans can expect an uninterrupted T20I at Edgbaston today.

Edgbaston Birmingham hourly weather

02:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

03:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

04:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

06:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

07:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).