Edgbaston pronunciation: How to pronounce Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham?

Edgbaston pronunciation: Team India have a wonderful opportunity to register their maiden Test victory at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium.

During the third day of the fifth rescheduled Test match between England and India at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham, the Indian bowling attack has bundled up the in-form English batting order for 284, to gain a 132-run lead in their second innings.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, bagging a four-fer, including the prized wicket of former England skipper Joe Root (31). The initial dent however, was made by skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who got rid of the top-3 English batters with the new ball.

The lone silver lining in the English batting line-up was their wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow, who delivered with the bat yet again to smash his third consecutive Test century – 106 off 140 deliveries, to bail England out of deep trouble.

8.96% of Jonny Bairstow’s all Test runs have come in last 20 days only. He has 5301 runs in a 10 years long career. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 3, 2022

With the weather forecast for Day 4 (tomorrow) exuding optimism, a lip-smacking contest is in store for the fans, with England likely to approach the ‘Baz Ball’ way.

Edgbaston pronunciation

While team India have not found a clue to win a Test match at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium as yet, a significant section of the Indian fans in particular, are also devoid of a clue to come up with the correct pronunciation of the word ‘Edgbaston’.

The query is whether the letter ‘g’ in the word is to pronounced akin an ‘egg’ or like the one in ‘gender’.

To break the correct pronunciation down, the word ‘Edgbaston’ goes like ‘edge-bas-ton’, with the ‘g’ to be uttered like the one in ‘gender’ as mentioned above.

With India in a wonderful position to win their maiden Test match at Edgbaston, hope the ones unaware would also come up with the correct pronunciation of this Cricket Stadium by the time India wins.