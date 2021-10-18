Curtis Campher 4 wickets video: Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan to pick four wickets in four balls

Curtis Campher 4 wickets: The Irish pacer has become only the third bowler to pick four wickets off four deliveries in a T20I.

During the third match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Ireland and Netherlands in Abu Dhabi, Ireland pacer Curtis Campher gained instant limelight after becoming only the first Irish bowler to pick a hat-trick.

Campher, who leaked 12 runs in his first over after being introduced into the attack in the seventh over, made amends in his second over after captain Andy Balbirnie changed his end.

Campher, who picked his first wicket in the form of Colin Ackermann (11), had to take DRS’ aid as replays resulted in a change of the on-field umpire’s decision. On the following delivery, Campher found veteran Netherlands batter Ryan ten Doeschate (0) wanting in front of the stumps to hand the opposition with a dual blow.

On a hat-trick, Campher dismissed Netherlands wicket-keeper batter Scott Edwards (0) to put on display a near-replica of ten Doeschate’s dismissal.

If a maiden hat-trick wasn’t enough, Campher followed it with emulating former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan to pick four wickets off as many deliveries. With Netherlands all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe (0) playing on to the stumps whilst wanting to play an expensive drive off Campher, he became his fourth wicket in what was a rare over in international cricket.

Curtis Campher 4 wickets today

4️⃣in4️⃣ for Curtis Campher #T20WorldCup #Netherlands

Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga are the only bowlers to take four wickets in four balls in T20Is pic.twitter.com/7GIXohJOhd — sandyzzz (@film_geek_guy) October 18, 2021

A feat from Curtis Campher that we will never forget 🤩#T20WorldCup #IREvNED https://t.co/5TbqWgQmp8 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2021

Twitter reactions on Curtis Campher:

Four in four for Campher…incredible. Out of which two were poor umpiring decisions. #T20WorldCup #ThankYouDRS #IREvNED — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 18, 2021

Four wickets in four balls for Curtis Campher … Netherlands in the woods. #IRENE #T20WorldCup21 — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 18, 2021

ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup Hat-Tricks: Brett Lee 🇦🇺 v BAN Cape Town 2007

Curtis Campher ☘️ v NED Abu Dhabi 2021 4 wickets in 4 balls in Men’s T20Is Rashid Khan 🇦🇫 v IRL 2019

Lasith Malinga 🇱🇰 v NZ 2019

Curtis Campher ☘️ v NED 2021#IREvNED #Ireland #ICCT20WorldCup2021 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) October 18, 2021

