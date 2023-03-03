Danni Wyatt partner name: Danni Wyatt engagement announcement brings flurry of heartening wishes from cricketing fraternity

England opening batter Danni Wyatt is doing the rounds in the media after announcing her engagement last night. Wyatt, 31, took to her social media handles to upload a photo where she can be seen kissing her partner with an engagement ring in her ring finger.

It is being reported that Wyatt got engaged in South Africa. If true, the same could’ve happened during or after the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Second-highest run-scorer for England in the World Cup, Wyatt had played a pivotal role in guiding the team to the semi-finals.

Going by the date of announcement, the development has happened just over a couple of weeks after Wyatt was left “heartbroken” for not finding a buyer in the auction for the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League.

Danni Wyatt partner name

For those who don’t know, Wyatt has got engaged to long-time partner Georgia Hodge. The two have been dating each other for over four years which includes them travelling together to different parts of the world with each other.

Hodge, 32, is a FA-licensed football agent. She is also the Head of Women’s Football at CAA Base. Instagram profiles of both Danni and Georgia also comprise photos with each other at cricket grounds and football stadiums.

Cricketing fraternity reacts to Danni Wyatt engagement announcement

Wyatt’s engagement has come as a major source of happiness for the global cricketing fraternity. Since last night, both Danni and Georgia have been recepients of multiple heartening wishes across social media platforms.

England’s Sarah Taylor, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Sophia Dunkley, Isa Guha, Alexandra Hearley, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn and Maia Bouchier, Australia’s Jess Jonassen and Alana King, India’s Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Mona Meshram, Veda Krishnamurthy and Pooja Vastrakar, New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and West Indies’ Hayley Matthews are some of the cricketers who wished the recently engaged couple across social media platforms.