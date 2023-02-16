“Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi”: Lawyer claims Prithvi Shaw physically attacked Sapna Gill in Oshiwara brawl

India batter Prithvi Shaw was attacked by fans last night after he reportedly denied selfies. Shaw, whose fake photo with alleged girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia had circulated across social media platforms on the day before yesterday, is said to have been in a friend’s car when it was attacked with baseball bats in Oshiwara, Mumbai.

Shaw had visited a five-star hotel in Santacruz with a friend when two unidentified people approached him for selfies. Shaw, who obliged to their request at first, denied after they returned with more people.

According to the complaint lodged in Oshiwara Police Station by Shaw’s friend named Ashish Surendra Yadav, Shaw’s friend (at the hotel) had complained to the hotel manager about the group. As a result, those people were asked to leave the hotel.

Perhaps irked by the same, the same group of people waited outside the hotel for Shaw and his friend to come out. The complainant further added that Shaw was sent in another car to avoid a “dispute” but only for those people to chase that car down. The chase had eventually resulted in the accused damaging Shaw’s friend’s BMW car.

Apart from creating a scene which fortunately didn’t result in any injury, the accused, identified as Sana alias Sapna Gill and Shobit Thakur, demanded INR 50,000 for resolving the matter.

Prithvi Shaw downplays attack from fans

Although all the eight people have been named in the FIR filed by the complainant, Shaw has downplayed the incident in spite of viral videos of the incident doing the rounds across social media platforms.

“Nahin, woh kuch nahin hua tha. Woh unka maamla tha, unhone kar diya. Chodho. Jaane do. Mere ko kuch bolna nahin hai [No. Nothing had happened. It was their fight. Leave it. I don’t want to say anything],” Shaw told Times Now in a telephonic conversation.

Lawyer claims Prithvi Shaw physically attacked Sapna Gill in Oshiwara brawl

People, who have been booked, however, have disapproved of the allegations alleging how Shaw assaulted them first as a baseball bat can be seen in his hands in the viral videos.

“Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. Stick is seen in Prithvi’s hand. Prithvi’s friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. Police is not allowing her to go for medical,” Ali Kashif Khan, lawyer of Sapna Gill, said in a statement.