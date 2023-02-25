Sarah Taylor pregnancy: What is Sara Taylor husband name?

Earlier this week, former England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor took to her social media handle to announce her partner’s pregnancy.

Posting a picture of herself alongside partner Diana, and a couple of ultrasound pictures of their first expected child, Taylor revealed that the they are just 19 weeks away from experiencing parenthood.

Exclaiming how her partner had always dreamt of being a mother, Sarah’s tweet read, “Being a mother has always been my partner’s dream. The journey hasn’t been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mum and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Apart from her well wishers, former cricketers in Adam Gilchrist, Danny Morrison, and other noted journalists congratulated the couple as they embark towards a new journey in their lives.

Sarah Taylor and Diana wedding photos

Sarah and Diana have been in a long-term relationship with each other for quite some time now. However, the two have not married each other as yet.

Sarah has always had Diana’s back through the highs and lows of her life, especially when she was dealing with her mental health/anxiety issues, which had also led to her retirement from international Cricket in September 2019.

Sarah Taylor and partner

Sarah’s partner Diana will welcome their new born as a result of the tedious IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) process. Despite much awareness around the world pertaining the existence of the LGBTQIA community and their rights, especially in this day and age of social media, Sarah also brought to light certain unwarranted comments to her post a day later.

Announcing that she is a lesbian, the former England cricketer tried to educate (although she wasn’t supposed to) a certain section of people expressing their disapproval on same-sex relationships or marriages by stating that the fact that she is in love with a woman is not a matter of choice, but something which occurred naturally to her.

She further added that not only will their baby be ‘loved and supported’, but she would also harshly judge the people who have mocked or come up with hateful comments on her post.