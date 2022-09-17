Darren Sammy, two-time T20 World Cup champion, exclaims India and England have copied West Indies’ style of play in T20Is and have further fine-tuned it

Darren Sammy, two-time World Cup title holder as West Indies skipper reckons a few teams have successfully copied their style of play.

Darren Sammy, who last toured India during West Indies’ T20 World Cup title triumph in the year 2016, is the only captain to have led a team to two World Cup titles in the shortest format, with the other one being in the year 2012, in Sri Lanka.

With the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup less than than thirty days’ away from its commencement, Sammy has exclaimed that a few teams have remodeled their style of play in the 20-Over format, which in the batting department, primarily comprises of starting on an aggressive note, right from the start of the innings.

While the 2012 World Cup final victory versus Sri Lanka was far from the approach mentioned above (with it being a low-scoring one), the ever-memorable four Sixes off the final four balls of the 2016 World Cup final against England off Carlos Brathwaite’s bat, reflects the quality which majority of the Windies batters still possess till date.

Darren Sammy reckons India and England have copied the West Indian style of play

The 38-year-old allrounder, during an interaction with the Indian journalist Vimal Kumar, exclaimed that a few teams have copied the West Indian style of play which had previously assisted them to lift the T20 World Cup titles on two consecutive occasions.

He further stated that teams like England, India, and even Pakistan have further remodeled the ‘West Indian approach’, by laying emphasis on strike rotation as well.

“A few teams have copied the way we played and remodeled it. It’s like if you have an app, you have to keep updating that app. They’ve copied some of our models and fine tuned it, just like England for example, and we (West Indies) as a team have stuck with that same model as well.

“All the other teams as well, they have a method of playing, which is not only about six-hitting now, but the ability to rotate strike as well. England, India, and Pakistan have done it pretty well,” remarked Sammy.