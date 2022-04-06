David Warner Delhi Capitals tomorrow match: Will David Warner play Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match?

David Warner Delhi Capitals: David Warner has not played a single game for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Delhi Capitals have started the IPL 2022 campaign on an average note. They won their first game against Mumbai Indians, whereas Gujarat Titans defeated them in the next one.

The availability of overseas players has been a concern for the Capitals. They played with just a couple of overseas players in the first game. Mustafizur Rahman made his Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans, whereas David Warner has also completed his quarantine period.

Delhi Capitals bought David Warner for a price of INR 6.25 Crore in the IPL 2022 auction. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings also tried to sign Warner, but Delhi won the battle.

Warner missed the initial two games of the IPL 2022, and he is set to make his debut for the Delhi Capitals. Many of the contracted white-ball players skipped the limited-overs series against Pakistan, but Cricket Australia denied the players to take part in the IPL till 6th April.

Warner will be available to play the game against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. He will partner with Prithvi Shaw in the opening position. Delhi Capitals are struggling with the bat, and the addition of Warner can be really beneficial for them.

David Warner has won the most number of Orange Caps in IPL history. He is the only player to win three orange caps. Warner has won the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Warner had some incredible numbers at the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored 4014 runs at an average of 49.56, whereas he had a strike rate of 142.59. He was sacked as the captain of the SRH last season. After an abysmal IPL 2021, David Warner won the Player of the Tournament trophy in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Before making his switch to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner used to play for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), where he scored 1435 runs at 28.70.