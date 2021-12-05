David Warner IPL 2022 team: Will David Warner join Lucknow or Ahmedabad IPL team before IPL auction 2022?

David Warner IPL 2022 team: After being released by SRH, Warner can be signed by Lucknow and Ahmedabad before the mega auction in January.

The retention process of IPL 2022 is now done and dusted, and the focus now shifts on the two new teams. Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata retained four players, whereas Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Rajasthan retained three. Punjab Kings retained just a couple of players.

Lucknow and Ahmedabad now can sign three players each before 25 December 2021. There are a lot of big names that are released by the franchises. The two new franchises would want to grab those big names before the mega-auction.

David Warner IPL 2022 team

It is being said that KL Rahul and Rashid Khan have already signed their deal with Lucknow. Ahmedabad is also likely to go after Hardik Pandya due to the Gujarat connection. David Warner is one such big name that many of the teams would go for in Auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad interestingly took away Warner’s captaincy in IPL 2021, whereas he was dropped from the playing eleven too. After his release, David Warner is a name to grab for the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Warner said that he will be going to the Auction of IPL 2021. It means David Warner will be a hot property in the Auction.

David Warner had a poor IPL 2021, but he emerged with fire in the ICC T20 World Cup. He was awarded the Man of the Tournament for his 289 runs at an average of 48.17. In IPL, Warner has some great numbers under his belt. He has scored 5449 IPL runs at an average of 41.60, which includes 50 half-centuries and four centuries.

Warner has won the Orange Cap twice in 2017 and 2019, whereas SRH won the title in 2016 under his captaincy. There are many teams that need a captain for their team, and Warner is one of the best in the business.