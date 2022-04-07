David Warner playing today match or not: David Warner last 10 innings in T20 list

David Warner playing today match or not: Australian batter David Warner has not played a single game this season.

Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next league at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Capitals have won one of their two games, whereas the Lucknow side has won two of their three games so far.

Delhi Capitals played with just a couple of overseas players in the first game, but Mustafizur Rahman was available for them in their second one. The Delhi side will be boosted by the return of a couple of their important players against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals bought David Warner for a price of INR 6.25 Crore in the IPL 2022 auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad sacked David Warner as their captain last year. It is interesting that David Warner used to play for Delhi Daredevils before joining Sunrisers Hyderabad. Under his captaincy, SRH won the IPL title in 2016.

David Warner has won the most number of Orange Caps in IPL history. He is the only player to win three orange caps. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw can make a destructive partnership.

David Warner last 10 innings in T20 list

The final of the ICC T20 World Cup against New Zealand in 2021 was David Warner’s last T20 game. He scored 53 runs in that game. After the T20 World Cup, he has just played test cricket. Warner played in the T20 World Cup, and before that he featured in the IPL 2021.

David Warner won the Player of the Tournament award of the ICC T20 World Cup. He has not played a T20 game for a while, but looking at the record Warner in India, he is a valuable asset. The pitch as the DY Patil Stadium will suit Warner’s batting as well.