David Warner vs KKR stats: David Warner vs Sunil Narine IPL records

David Warner vs KKR stats: Delhi Capitals’ opener loves batting against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

David Warner has been brilliant for the Delhi Capitals this season, and he would want to continue his brilliant form in this game as well. For Kolkata Knight Riders, bowling has been their strength, and Sunil Narine has been their most economical bowler.

David Warner vs KKR stats

David Warner is the highest-scoring overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League, and he possesses an excellent record against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Warner has played 25 games against KKR in the IPL, where he has managed to score 976 runs at an average of 44.36, whereas he also has a blistering strike-rate of 145.02. He has smashed two centuries and five half-centuries against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the last game against KKR, David Warner scored a brilliant knock of 61 runs in 45 games while playing for the Delhi Capitals. The form of David Warner has been great this season.

David Warner vs Sunil Narine IPL records

The battle between Sunil Narine and David Warner can be a treat to watch out for the cricket fans. Narine has been one of the most economical bowlers of the season, whereas David Warner is looking in brilliant form as well.

David Warner has certainly dominated Sunil Narine in the Indian Premier League. He has scored 166 runs in 106 balls against Narine at a strike-rate of 156.60. Narine has been able to dismiss David Warner twice, but it is clear that David Warner loves scoring against Sunil Narine. In overall T20s, Warner has scored 209 runs against Narine at a strike-rate of 149.28.

David Warner has scored 219 runs in IPL 2022 at 54.75, whereas he has a strike-rate of 157.55. Sunil Narine has scalped six wickets this season at an economy of 5.37