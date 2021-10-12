DC vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats | IPL 2021 Qualifier 2

DC vs KKR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2021 Qualifier 2.

The Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah tomorrow.

While Capitals are coming on the back of a 4-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings, Knight Riders registered a 4-wicket victory in IPL 2021 Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Readers must note that these two teams have faced each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium twice before with both of them winning a match each. As far as their last five matches against each other are concerned, DC have emerged as the victorious side thrice as compared to KKR’s two victories.

Overall, Delhi have maintained a stellar record in Sharjah over the years – winning five and losing two out of their seven matches here. Kolkata, on the other hand, have won three and lost three out of their six matches at this venue.

DC vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 29

Matches won by DC: 13

Matches won by KKR: 15

Matches played in India: 22 (DC 8, KKR 13)

Matches played outside India: 7 (DC 5, KKR 2)

DC average score against KKR: 153

KKR average score against DC: 154

Most runs for DC: 426 (Shreyas Iyer)

Most runs for KKR: 272 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for DC: 13 (Umesh Yadav)

Most wickets for KKR: 22 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for DC: 7 (Rishabh Pant)

Most catches for KKR: 7 (Sunil Narine)

The last time when Capitals and Knight Riders had locked horns against each other was at the same venue exactly a couple of weeks ago. KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine, who was awarded the ‘Man of the Match‘ against Royal Challengers last night, had won the match award then also as his 4-0-18-2 and 21 (10) had played a crucial role in a 3-wicket victory.